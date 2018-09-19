Barclays (BCS) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Barclays (NYSE:BCS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Barclays' shares on NYSE have significantly underperformed the industry over the past three months. Also, the company has surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings in two of the trailing four quarters. The bank's restructuring and business simplifying efforts (including ring-fencing) are expected to continue to result in improved efficiency. Moreover, its efforts to lower costs are likely to support bottom-line growth. However, continuous pressure on revenue growth will likely hurt its profitability to some extent. Further, Brexit related ambiguity is expected to hurt its growth prospects in the near-term. Also, litigation matters remain a concern and will likely hamper its financial performance.”

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Barclays from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Barclays in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Barclays in a research note on Wednesday, May 23rd. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Barclays in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Barclays in a research note on Tuesday, June 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.00.

Shares of NYSE BCS traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.29. 146,439 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,835,821. The firm has a market cap of $38.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.17, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.91. Barclays has a twelve month low of $9.06 and a twelve month high of $12.55.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $7.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.01 billion. Barclays had a negative net margin of 0.36% and a positive return on equity of 5.42%. analysts forecast that Barclays will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Barclays news, major shareholder Plc Barclays sold 62,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.63, for a total value of $351,255.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Barclays during the second quarter worth $115,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in shares of Barclays during the second quarter worth $135,000. ETRADE Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Barclays by 60.4% during the first quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 16,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 6,247 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Barclays during the first quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Barclays during the second quarter worth $201,000. 3.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Barclays Company Profile

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, other European countries, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers personal and business banking services; credit and debit cards; international banking; and private banking services, which include investment, wealth planning, and credit and specialist solutions to high net worth and ultra-high net worth clients, and family offices.

