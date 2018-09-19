Banner Co. (BANR) Stake Lessened by Phocas Financial Corp.

Phocas Financial Corp. cut its holdings in shares of Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) by 35.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 183,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 98,946 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp.’s holdings in Banner were worth $11,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Flinton Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Banner by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 6,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Banner by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $878,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Banner by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 72,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,018,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Neuburgh Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Banner by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 7,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Banner by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098 shares during the period. 91.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:BANR opened at $63.64 on Wednesday. Banner Co. has a one year low of $52.20 and a one year high of $67.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.93.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.14. Banner had a net margin of 14.02% and a return on equity of 8.59%. The company had revenue of $124.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.15 million. sell-side analysts anticipate that Banner Co. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BANR shares. BidaskClub downgraded Banner from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Banner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. Sandler O’Neill reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Banner in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $61.00 target price on shares of Banner in a research report on Friday, July 13th. Finally, Stephens reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Banner in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.20.

About Banner

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank and Islanders Bank, which provides commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities primarily in the United States. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

