Bank Ozk (OZK) PT Lowered to $52.00

Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $56.00 to $52.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 35.73% from the company’s previous close.

OZK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Bank Ozk from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. ValuEngine cut Bank Ozk from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 13th. Barclays cut Bank Ozk from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 13th. Stephens reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Bank Ozk in a report on Thursday, August 23rd. Finally, Brean Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bank Ozk in a report on Monday, August 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Bank Ozk presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.00.

OZK opened at $38.31 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.94, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. Bank Ozk has a 1-year low of $38.11 and a 1-year high of $53.70.

Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 11th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89. The business had revenue of $252.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.21 million. Bank Ozk had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 41.20%. equities research analysts forecast that Bank Ozk will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Bank Ozk stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 42,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,932,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.04% of the company’s stock.

Bank OZK provides a range of retail and commercial banking services to businesses, individuals, and non-profit and governmental entities. The company accepts non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits.

