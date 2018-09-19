Bank of Nova Scotia Has $17.39 Million Stake in Western Digital Corp (WDC)

Bank of Nova Scotia trimmed its position in Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC) by 50.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 224,628 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 227,610 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $17,389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WDC. Ruggie Capital Group acquired a new stake in Western Digital during the 2nd quarter worth $100,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in Western Digital by 16,520.0% during the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,662 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,652 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Western Digital during the 1st quarter worth $145,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Western Digital by 437.9% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,673 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Western Digital by 32,283.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,943 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,937 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on WDC shares. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $130.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Western Digital from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Longbow Research set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Western Digital and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $126.00 price objective on shares of Western Digital in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Western Digital currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.56.

In related news, insider Mark P. Long sold 24,938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.83, for a total transaction of $1,766,358.54. Following the sale, the insider now owns 215,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,296,659.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Mark P. Long sold 1,214 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.65, for a total transaction of $82,127.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 191,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,931,568.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,772 shares of company stock worth $2,298,763. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WDC opened at $58.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.60 billion, a PE ratio of 4.30, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Western Digital Corp has a fifty-two week low of $53.61 and a fifty-two week high of $106.96.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The data storage provider reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.07 billion. Western Digital had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 36.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.93 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Western Digital Corp will post 10.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 28th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 27th. Western Digital’s payout ratio is 14.80%.

Western Digital announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, July 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the data storage provider to reacquire up to 22.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Western Digital

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions worldwide. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook PCs, security surveillance systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, IoT, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and iNAND embedded flash products, such as multi-chip package solutions.

