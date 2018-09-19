Bank of New York Mellon Corp Cuts Stake in Amerisafe, Inc. (AMSF)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its stake in shares of Amerisafe, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 295,365 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 7,124 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.53% of Amerisafe worth $17,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hartford Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in Amerisafe during the second quarter worth about $209,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in Amerisafe during the second quarter worth about $235,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Amerisafe during the first quarter worth about $272,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new position in Amerisafe during the first quarter worth about $296,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Amerisafe during the second quarter worth about $403,000.

Get Amerisafe alerts:

NASDAQ:AMSF opened at $63.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.73 and a beta of 0.72. Amerisafe, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.00 and a 1-year high of $67.82.

Amerisafe (NASDAQ:AMSF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $96.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.11 million. Amerisafe had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 14.28%. equities research analysts predict that Amerisafe, Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 7th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 6th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. Amerisafe’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AMSF. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Amerisafe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Amerisafe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Boenning Scattergood restated a “hold” rating on shares of Amerisafe in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Amerisafe from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $61.00 price target on shares of Amerisafe and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.67.

In other Amerisafe news, Director Randy Roach sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.50, for a total value of $50,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $534,797. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Amerisafe Profile

AMERISAFE, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides workers' compensation insurance in the United States. Its workers' compensation insurance policies provide benefits to injured employees for temporary or permanent disability, death, and medical and hospital expenses. The company serves small to mid-sized employers involved in construction, trucking, logging and lumber, manufacturing, agriculture, maritime, oil and gas, and other industries through agencies.

Recommended Story: Asset Allocation

Receive News & Ratings for Amerisafe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amerisafe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.