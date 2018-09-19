Bank of New York Mellon Corp Buys 12,829 Shares of Select Income REIT (SIR)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Select Income REIT (NASDAQ:SIR) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 731,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,829 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.82% of Select Income REIT worth $16,434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in Select Income REIT by 32.7% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 10,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 2,542 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Select Income REIT by 4.5% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 62,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after buying an additional 2,716 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Select Income REIT by 31.0% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 13,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 3,211 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in Select Income REIT by 10.1% during the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 37,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 3,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Select Income REIT by 4.3% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 109,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,457,000 after purchasing an additional 4,520 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SIR stock opened at $20.52 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. Select Income REIT has a 12-month low of $17.90 and a 12-month high of $26.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.43, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.77.

Select Income REIT (NASDAQ:SIR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.49). Select Income REIT had a return on equity of 3.55% and a net margin of 16.59%. The firm had revenue of $116.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.56 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts anticipate that Select Income REIT will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SIR shares. TheStreet raised Select Income REIT from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 29th. BidaskClub lowered Select Income REIT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 13th. ValuEngine raised Select Income REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Select Income REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered Select Income REIT to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.92.

SIR is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns directly or indirectly through its subsidiaries, including its majority owned subsidiary, Industrial Logistics Properties Trust, or ILPT, properties that are primarily net leased to single tenants. As of June 30, 2018, our consolidated portfolio included 367 buildings, leasable land parcels and easements with approximately 45.7 million rentable square feet located in 36 states.

