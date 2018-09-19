Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NTB) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report report published on Monday morning.

NTB has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine cut Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 13th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $52.33.

NYSE:NTB opened at $49.89 on Monday. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son has a 52 week low of $34.86 and a 52 week high of $53.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.58.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a return on equity of 21.83% and a net margin of 35.22%. The firm had revenue of $129.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.52 million. analysts expect that Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,540,108 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $116,134,000 after buying an additional 174,380 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 238.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 711,794 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,543,000 after purchasing an additional 501,431 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 693,409 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,704,000 after purchasing an additional 26,965 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 631,966 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,363,000 after purchasing an additional 118,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 612,551 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,006,000 after purchasing an additional 170,425 shares in the last quarter. 72.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited provides a range of community, commercial, and private banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It accepts retail and corporate checking, savings, term, and non-interest bearing deposits, as well as certificates of deposits. The company's lending portfolio includes residential mortgage lending, automobile financing, consumer financing, credit cards, overdraft facilities, commercial real estate lending, and commercial and industrial loans.

