Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd (NTB) Shares Sold by Voya Investment Management LLC

Voya Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd (NYSE:NTB) by 9.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 333,922 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 34,803 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son were worth $15,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 32.5% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 91,121 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,167,000 after purchasing an additional 22,370 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 51.5% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 44,094 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,016,000 after purchasing an additional 14,981 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P lifted its position in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 99.9% during the second quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 20,469 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $936,000 after purchasing an additional 10,228 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 33.6% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 160,403 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,058,000 after purchasing an additional 40,303 shares during the period. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. bought a new position in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son during the second quarter valued at approximately $557,000. Institutional investors own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

NTB opened at $49.89 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd has a 1-year low of $34.86 and a 1-year high of $53.63. The company has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.58.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a net margin of 35.22% and a return on equity of 21.83%. The business had revenue of $129.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.52 million. equities analysts anticipate that Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on NTB shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.33.

About Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited provides a range of community, commercial, and private banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It accepts retail and corporate checking, savings, term, and non-interest bearing deposits, as well as certificates of deposits. The company's lending portfolio includes residential mortgage lending, automobile financing, consumer financing, credit cards, overdraft facilities, commercial real estate lending, and commercial and industrial loans.

