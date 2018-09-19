Bank of America Corp DE Increases Holdings in DCP Midstream LP (DCP)

Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of DCP Midstream LP (NYSE:DCP) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,006,274 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 140,184 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in DCP Midstream were worth $79,348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of DCP Midstream by 176.1% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 278,825 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $9,791,000 after buying an additional 177,826 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in shares of DCP Midstream in the first quarter worth $1,531,000. Lee Financial Co increased its stake in shares of DCP Midstream by 100.0% in the first quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 17,150 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $602,000 after buying an additional 8,575 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of DCP Midstream by 5.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,833,943 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $64,408,000 after buying an additional 98,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its stake in shares of DCP Midstream by 89.5% in the first quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 166,790 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,858,000 after buying an additional 78,770 shares during the last quarter. 55.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DCP Midstream alerts:

DCP stock opened at $39.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.65. DCP Midstream LP has a 1-year low of $32.02 and a 1-year high of $46.67. The firm has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.34 and a beta of 2.32.

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.17). DCP Midstream had a net margin of 1.84% and a return on equity of 3.07%. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter. equities research analysts predict that DCP Midstream LP will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on DCP shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of DCP Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of DCP Midstream from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 17th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of DCP Midstream from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of DCP Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DCP Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.91.

DCP Midstream Profile

DCP Midstream, LP, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Marketing. The Gathering and Processing segment is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, and processing natural gas; producing and fractionating natural gas liquids (NGLs); and recovering condensate.

Recommended Story: Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DCP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DCP Midstream LP (NYSE:DCP).

Receive News & Ratings for DCP Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DCP Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.