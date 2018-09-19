Bank of America Corp DE Has $89.21 Million Holdings in VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF (CFA)

Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFA) by 38.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,805,115 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 497,156 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 14.86% of VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF worth $89,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF by 70.5% during the first quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF by 21.4% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 10,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,882 shares during the period. Planning Directions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF during the first quarter worth about $651,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF by 8.0% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF by 58.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $972,000 after purchasing an additional 7,304 shares during the period.

NASDAQ CFA opened at $52.39 on Wednesday. VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF has a one year low of $44.97 and a one year high of $52.60.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.0646 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 7th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. This is a positive change from VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

