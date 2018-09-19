Bank of America Corp DE Has $85.68 Million Holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (BR)

Bank of America Corp DE cut its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 744,409 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 111,079 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $85,682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,933,172 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,528,329,000 after buying an additional 49,076 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 112.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,583,950 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $297,411,000 after buying an additional 1,367,735 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,719,607 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $188,623,000 after buying an additional 8,548 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,477,573 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $170,067,000 after buying an additional 330,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,240,020 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $142,765,000 after buying an additional 129,612 shares in the last quarter. 84.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Broadridge Financial Solutions alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 10th. ValuEngine cut Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 1st. Wolfe Research started coverage on Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Sandler O’Neill reissued a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, SunTrust Banks started coverage on Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Wednesday, August 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Broadridge Financial Solutions currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.40.

In related news, VP James M. Young sold 44,726 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.79, for a total transaction of $5,804,987.54. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 64,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,416,621.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BR stock opened at $135.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.30, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.88. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $78.44 and a twelve month high of $138.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 46.16% and a net margin of 9.88%. equities research analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 18th will be given a dividend of $0.485 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 17th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. This is a positive change from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 34.84%.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

Recommended Story: Diversification For Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.