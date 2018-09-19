Bank of America Corp DE Boosts Position in Copart, Inc. (CPRT)

Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,441,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,905 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.62% of Copart worth $81,512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CPRT. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Copart in the first quarter worth approximately $216,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Copart by 5.3% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 46,211 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,354,000 after purchasing an additional 2,340 shares during the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Copart in the first quarter worth approximately $875,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Copart in the first quarter worth approximately $111,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Copart by 4.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,080,908 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $869,932,000 after purchasing an additional 760,714 shares during the last quarter. 83.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CPRT opened at $64.17 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The company has a market cap of $15.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.94. Copart, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.27 and a 12 month high of $67.08.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Copart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Barrington Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Copart in a research note on Tuesday. Northcoast Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Copart in a research note on Monday. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Copart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.13.

In related news, insider William E. Franklin sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.94, for a total transaction of $5,304,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 107,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,333,810.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

Copart Company Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology to vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as for individual owners.

