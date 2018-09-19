Bank of America Corp (BAC) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 125,504,253 shares, a drop of 13.2% from the August 15th total of 144,660,332 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 43,465,197 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In related news, insider Catherine P. Bessant sold 15,820 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.61, for a total value of $500,070.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 483,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,289,124.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. SP Asset Management purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the 2nd quarter worth about $9,933,000. HRT Financial LLC lifted its stake in Bank of America by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. HRT Financial LLC now owns 30,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $852,000 after acquiring an additional 8,639 shares in the last quarter. Wealth & Pension Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the 2nd quarter worth about $395,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the 2nd quarter worth about $278,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the 2nd quarter worth about $535,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BAC opened at $30.21 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Bank of America has a 1-year low of $24.58 and a 1-year high of $33.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $311.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.27.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.06. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 20.86%. The business had revenue of $22.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that Bank of America will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, June 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.60 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 7.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 7th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This is a positive change from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 6th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.79%.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

