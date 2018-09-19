Banco Santander, S.A. (SAN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Banco Santander, S.A. (BME:SAN) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €6.00 ($6.98).

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SAN. Goldman Sachs Group set a €6.50 ($7.56) price objective on Banco Santander and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €4.90 ($5.70) price objective on Banco Santander and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank set a €6.50 ($7.56) price objective on Banco Santander and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group set a €6.45 ($7.50) price objective on Banco Santander and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €7.10 ($8.26) price objective on Banco Santander and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 20th.

Shares of BME SAN traded up €0.11 ($0.13) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting €5.44 ($6.33). 123,600,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,230,000. Banco Santander has a 1-year low of €5.27 ($6.13) and a 1-year high of €6.25 ($7.27).

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services for individual and corporate clients worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; mortgages, auto finance, and personal loans; working capital finance; and debit and credit cards, as well as life and non-life insurance products.

