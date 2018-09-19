Banco Santander-Chile (BSAC) Stake Boosted by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) by 53.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,078,000 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,425,860 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 0.87% of Banco Santander-Chile worth $128,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Banco Santander-Chile during the first quarter valued at about $159,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Banco Santander-Chile during the first quarter valued at about $210,000. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI purchased a new position in shares of Banco Santander-Chile during the second quarter valued at about $317,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Banco Santander-Chile during the first quarter valued at about $349,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Banco Santander-Chile during the second quarter valued at about $358,000. 14.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BSAC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Banco Santander-Chile from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of Banco Santander-Chile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Banco Santander-Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.33.

Shares of BSAC opened at $31.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. Banco Santander-Chile has a fifty-two week low of $26.41 and a fifty-two week high of $35.09.

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $717.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $791.94 million. Banco Santander-Chile had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 22.71%. equities analysts predict that Banco Santander-Chile will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Banco Santander-Chile Profile

Banco Santander-Chile provides commercial and retail banking products and services in Chile. It operates through Retail Banking, Middle-Market, and Global Corporate Banking segments. The company offers checking accounts and savings products; consumer, auto, commercial, mortgage, and government-guaranteed loans; credit and debit cards; and Chilean peso and foreign currency denominated loans to finance various commercial transactions, trade, foreign currency forward contracts, and credit lines.

