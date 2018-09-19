Ballard Power Systems (BLDP) Rating Increased to Buy at ValuEngine

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on BLDP. HC Wainwright set a $6.00 target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 12th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ballard Power Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. B. Riley set a $5.00 target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ballard Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.58.

Get Ballard Power Systems alerts:

BLDP stock opened at $3.90 on Monday. Ballard Power Systems has a 52-week low of $2.57 and a 52-week high of $5.93. The company has a market cap of $675.89 million, a PE ratio of -129.33 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. Ballard Power Systems had a negative net margin of 11.58% and a negative return on equity of 9.99%. The firm had revenue of $26.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.33 million. sell-side analysts predict that Ballard Power Systems will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Global X Management Co LLC purchased a new position in Ballard Power Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $231,000. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its holdings in Ballard Power Systems by 49.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 92,640 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 30,694 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in Ballard Power Systems by 104.8% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 92,841 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 47,515 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Ballard Power Systems by 38.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 140,805 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 39,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. raised its holdings in Ballard Power Systems by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 140,410 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.78% of the company’s stock.

About Ballard Power Systems

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products worldwide. The company provides motive power products, including FCveloCity-9SSL and FCveloCity-1020ACS fuel cell stacks, as well as FCveloCity modules for material handling, bus, commercial vehicle, and light rail applications.

Recommended Story: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Ballard Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ballard Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.