Balfour Beatty’s (BBY) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Liberum Capital

Balfour Beatty (LON:BBY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Liberum Capital in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

BBY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 350 ($4.56) price objective on shares of Balfour Beatty in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Balfour Beatty from GBX 330 ($4.30) to GBX 355 ($4.62) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Balfour Beatty in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Balfour Beatty in a research report on Thursday, June 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a GBX 310 ($4.04) price objective for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of Balfour Beatty from GBX 350 ($4.56) to GBX 360 ($4.69) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Balfour Beatty currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 345.83 ($4.50).

BBY stock opened at GBX 286.50 ($3.73) on Wednesday. Balfour Beatty has a 12 month low of GBX 252.50 ($3.29) and a 12 month high of GBX 311.70 ($4.06).

In other Balfour Beatty news, insider Leo Quinn sold 336,646 shares of Balfour Beatty stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 281 ($3.66), for a total transaction of £945,975.26 ($1,232,219.96). Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 156 shares of company stock valued at $45,181.

Balfour Beatty plc finances, develops, builds, and maintains infrastructure in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Construction Services, Support Services, and Infrastructure Investments segments. The Construction Services segment provides civil engineering, building, ground engineering, mechanical and electrical installation, refurbishment and fit-out, and rail engineering services.

