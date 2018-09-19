Balchem (BCPC) Reaches New 1-Year High at $115.20

Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $115.20 and last traded at $114.93, with a volume of 3651 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $115.25.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BCPC. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Balchem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 30th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Balchem from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. Finally, Pivotal Research increased their price target on shares of Balchem from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd.

The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 42.37 and a beta of 0.85.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $163.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.20 million. Balchem had a net margin of 15.28% and a return on equity of 13.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Balchem by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 458,278 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,975,000 after purchasing an additional 9,066 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Balchem by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 404,678 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,715,000 after acquiring an additional 2,488 shares in the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA purchased a new position in Balchem during the 2nd quarter valued at about $224,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Balchem during the 2nd quarter valued at about $740,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Balchem during the 2nd quarter valued at about $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.21% of the company’s stock.

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the food, nutritional, feed, pharmaceutical, medical sterilization, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company's Human Nutrition & Health segment supplies ingredients in the food and beverage industry.

