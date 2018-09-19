Baird Financial Group Inc. Takes Position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJL)

Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJL) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 42,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,037,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned 0.24% of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BSJL. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $13,798,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $12,443,000. Allen Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $12,405,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $8,846,000. Finally, SFE Investment Counsel acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $5,857,000.

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $24.86 on Wednesday. Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $24.12 and a one year high of $25.32.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 21st were given a dividend of $0.0454 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 20th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%.

