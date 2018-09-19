Baird Financial Group Inc. Sells 38,136 Shares of Omeros Co. (OMER)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER) by 36.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 67,314 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 38,136 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Omeros worth $1,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Omeros by 10.2% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 29,433 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 2,723 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Omeros by 7.2% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 44,746 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $812,000 after buying an additional 3,021 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Omeros by 3.0% in the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 104,697 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after buying an additional 3,025 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Omeros by 5.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 79,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $884,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlueMountain Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Omeros in the second quarter valued at $118,000. 48.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Omeros alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on OMER. BidaskClub raised shares of Omeros from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 1st. HC Wainwright set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Omeros and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Omeros from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 29th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Omeros in a report on Tuesday, August 28th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Omeros from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.56.

OMER stock opened at $24.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of -31.56 and a beta of 3.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -2.31, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 3.94. Omeros Co. has a 52 week low of $8.36 and a 52 week high of $26.97.

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 90.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.33) earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that Omeros Co. will post -2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Marcia S. Kelbon sold 7,529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total transaction of $193,871.75. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 227,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,861,858.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Marcia S. Kelbon sold 40,723 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.56, for a total transaction of $877,987.88. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 219,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,735,546.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,529 shares of company stock valued at $1,163,730 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

About Omeros

Omeros Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting inflammation, coagulopathies, and disorders of the central nervous system. The company markets OMIDRIA for use in cataract surgery or intraocular lens replacement in the United States.

Featured Article: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Receive News & Ratings for Omeros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omeros and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.