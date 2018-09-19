Baird Financial Group Inc. Invests $1.13 Million in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCM) Stock

Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 54,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,125,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,035,000. Evanston Investments Inc. dba Evanston Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $20,935,000. First Command Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $17,852,000. First Command Bank bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $17,852,000. Finally, Eastern Bank bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $15,141,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

BSCM opened at $20.67 on Wednesday. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $20.53 and a 1-year high of $21.72.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 21st were given a $0.0223 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 20th. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%.

Featured Story: Diversification in Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.