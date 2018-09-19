Baird Financial Group Inc. Grows Holdings in Masco Corp (MAS)

Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) by 52.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,635 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,462 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Masco were worth $922,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Masco by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 222,648 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,332,000 after purchasing an additional 38,406 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP boosted its holdings in shares of Masco by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 577,546 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $21,612,000 after purchasing an additional 36,400 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Masco by 635.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 95,015 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,556,000 after purchasing an additional 82,094 shares during the last quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Masco during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,841,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in shares of Masco during the 2nd quarter valued at about $765,000. 89.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:MAS opened at $38.50 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.57. Masco Corp has a 12 month low of $35.79 and a 12 month high of $46.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.42.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The construction company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. Masco had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 490.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that Masco Corp will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

MAS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Masco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co set a $45.00 price target on shares of Masco and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 1st. Citigroup raised shares of Masco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Masco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Masco in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. They issued a “sector perform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Masco presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.76.

In other Masco news, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 96,869 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.95, for a total value of $3,773,047.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 237,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,253,663.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph B. Gross sold 1,286 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.91, for a total transaction of $51,324.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,945,213.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Masco

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products worldwide. Its Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower enclosures, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas products, exercise pools, brass and copper plumbing system components, and other non-decorative plumbing products.

