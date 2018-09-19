Bain Capital Public Equity Management LLC Sells 84,040 Shares of CSX Co. (CSX)

Bain Capital Public Equity Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 15.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 473,691 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 84,040 shares during the period. CSX accounts for 2.0% of Bain Capital Public Equity Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Bain Capital Public Equity Management LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $30,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CSX. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in CSX by 10.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,659 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in CSX by 0.8% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 96,848 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,177,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. boosted its stake in CSX by 4.1% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 19,295 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in CSX by 4.7% in the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 17,565 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in CSX by 5.8% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 15,218 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $971,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.53% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CSX opened at $74.11 on Wednesday. CSX Co. has a 12 month low of $48.26 and a 12 month high of $76.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market cap of $63.11 billion, a PE ratio of 32.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.24.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 17th. The transportation company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.15. CSX had a net margin of 53.27% and a return on equity of 19.31%. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 14th. Investors of record on Friday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 30th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.26%.

CSX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank set a $72.00 target price on shares of CSX and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of CSX from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of CSX from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “$69.00” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of CSX from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.45.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based transportation services in the United States and Canada. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports agricultural and food products, fertilizers, chemicals, automotive, metals and equipment, minerals, and forest products; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

