Bain Capital Public Equity Management LLC Purchases Shares of 68,796 East West Bancorp, Inc. (EWBC)

Bain Capital Public Equity Management LLC purchased a new position in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 68,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,485,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in East West Bancorp by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,410,000 after acquiring an additional 4,321 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in East West Bancorp by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 412,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,863,000 after acquiring an additional 22,763 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in East West Bancorp by 63.8% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 102,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,707,000 after acquiring an additional 40,055 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in East West Bancorp by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 11,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $758,000 after acquiring an additional 2,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Andra AP fonden purchased a new position in East West Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,466,000. 88.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EWBC opened at $61.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.58 and a 1-year high of $73.98.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $389.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $382.70 million. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 34.15% and a return on equity of 15.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on EWBC shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 24th. ValuEngine lowered shares of East West Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of East West Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $82.00 target price on shares of East West Bancorp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.38.

In other East West Bancorp news, CEO Dominic Ng sold 5,770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.61, for a total transaction of $401,649.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 409,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,480,374.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, business executives, professionals, and other individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

