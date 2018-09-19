Bain Capital Public Equity Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Translate Bio Inc (TBIO)

Bain Capital Public Equity Management LLC acquired a new position in Translate Bio Inc (NASDAQ:TBIO) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 974,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,332,000. Translate Bio accounts for approximately 0.8% of Bain Capital Public Equity Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Bain Capital Public Equity Management LLC owned about 2.16% of Translate Bio at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TBIO. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Translate Bio in the second quarter worth about $128,000. DAFNA Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Translate Bio in the second quarter worth about $253,000. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC bought a new stake in Translate Bio in the second quarter worth about $659,000. Key Square Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Translate Bio in the second quarter worth about $696,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Translate Bio in the second quarter worth about $822,000. 40.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Translate Bio stock opened at $10.35 on Wednesday. Translate Bio Inc has a 52 week low of $9.21 and a 52 week high of $16.60.

Translate Bio (NASDAQ:TBIO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported ($2.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($3.64). equities analysts expect that Translate Bio Inc will post -0.98 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on TBIO shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Translate Bio in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Leerink Swann started coverage on shares of Translate Bio in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Translate Bio in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

In related news, major shareholder Mrl Ventures Fund Llc acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.00 per share, for a total transaction of $325,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Brian M. Jr. Gallagher acquired 269,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.00 per share, for a total transaction of $3,499,990.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Translate Bio Profile

Translate Bio, Inc, a messenger RNA therapeutics company, engages in developing medicines to treat diseases caused by protein or gene dysfunction. It is developing MRT5005 that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of cystic fibrosis; and MRT5201 for the treatment of ornithine transcarbamylase deficiency.

