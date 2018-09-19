B.S. Pension Fund Trustee Ltd acting for the British Steel Pension Fund Sells 10,815 Shares of Amgen, Inc. (AMGN)

B.S. Pension Fund Trustee Ltd acting for the British Steel Pension Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 55.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,604 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 10,815 shares during the period. B.S. Pension Fund Trustee Ltd acting for the British Steel Pension Fund’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kwmg LLC purchased a new position in Amgen in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $108,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Amgen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $113,000. WealthTrust Fairport LLC purchased a new position in Amgen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $121,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Amgen by 76.5% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 729 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Amgen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $174,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

In other Amgen news, EVP Sean E. Harper sold 1,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.71, for a total transaction of $298,457.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of AMGN opened at $202.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $129.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. Amgen, Inc. has a 1-year low of $163.31 and a 1-year high of $204.42.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The medical research company reported $3.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.52 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $6.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.73 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 43.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.27 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Amgen, Inc. will post 13.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 17th were paid a dividend of $1.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 16th. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.97%.

AMGN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Amgen from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, May 25th. Cann restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Friday, June 8th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a report on Friday, June 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $207.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $203.03.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, nephrology, and neuroscience. The company's products include Evenity to treat osteoporosis in postmenopausal women; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha to treat coronary diseases; Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Parsabiv to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism (sHPT); and Aimovig for the prevention of migraine.

Further Reading: Investing in Growth Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.