B. Riley Financial Inc. Sells 174,521 Shares of Groupon Inc (GRPN)

B. Riley Financial Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Groupon Inc (NASDAQ:GRPN) by 66.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 87,495 shares of the coupon company’s stock after selling 174,521 shares during the period. B. Riley Financial Inc.’s holdings in Groupon were worth $376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Groupon by 658.4% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 153,546 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $660,000 after acquiring an additional 133,300 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Groupon in the second quarter worth $18,865,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Groupon by 31.6% in the second quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 202,312 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $870,000 after buying an additional 48,620 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its holdings in shares of Groupon by 40.6% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 142,874 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 41,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Groupon in the second quarter worth $469,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Groupon stock opened at $3.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Groupon Inc has a 1 year low of $3.72 and a 1 year high of $5.99. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -130.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 22.86 and a beta of 1.60.

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 3rd. The coupon company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). Groupon had a negative return on equity of 27.12% and a negative net margin of 1.97%. The business had revenue of $617.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $632.20 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts anticipate that Groupon Inc will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Eric P. Lefkofsky sold 1,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.82, for a total transaction of $5,730,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GRPN. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Groupon in a report on Thursday, September 13th. BidaskClub cut shares of Groupon from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Groupon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $4.50 price target on shares of Groupon in a report on Sunday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Groupon from $4.60 to $4.80 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.54.

Groupon, Inc operates online local commerce marketplaces that connect merchants to consumers by offering goods and services at a discount in North America and internationally. The company provides deals in various categories, including events and activities, beauty and spa, health and fitness, food and drink, home and garden, and automotive; and deals on various product lines, such as electronics, sporting goods, jewelries, toys, household items, and apparel, as well as provides discounted and market rates for hotel, airfare, and package deals.

