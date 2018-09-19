B. Riley Financial Inc. Invests $334,000 in Viewray Inc (VRAY)

B. Riley Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Viewray Inc (NASDAQ:VRAY) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 48,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,000. B. Riley Financial Inc. owned 0.06% of Viewray at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Viewray by 209.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 9,960 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of Viewray during the 2nd quarter worth about $121,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY purchased a new position in shares of Viewray during the 2nd quarter worth about $124,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Viewray during the 2nd quarter worth about $131,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Viewray by 39.3% during the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 19,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 5,364 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

VRAY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Viewray from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Viewray in a report on Tuesday, July 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Viewray from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 6th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Viewray in a report on Monday, August 6th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Viewray in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.58.

In other news, major shareholder Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 185,948 shares of Viewray stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.95, for a total transaction of $1,850,182.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, major shareholder International Ltd Fosun acquired 2,702,702 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.25 per share, for a total transaction of $24,999,993.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold 3,436,496 shares of company stock worth $36,326,958 in the last 90 days. 43.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ VRAY opened at $9.35 on Wednesday. Viewray Inc has a one year low of $5.15 and a one year high of $13.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 3.33. The company has a market capitalization of $755.83 million, a P/E ratio of -8.83 and a beta of 1.09.

Viewray (NASDAQ:VRAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.09). Viewray had a negative net margin of 83.84% and a negative return on equity of 353.05%. The business had revenue of $16.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.15) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2255.3% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts predict that Viewray Inc will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

Viewray Profile

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures and markets MRIdian, the magnetic resonance imaging (MRI)-guided radiation therapy system to image and treat cancer patients simultaneously. The Company offers radiation therapy technology combined with magnetic resonance imaging. MRIdian integrates MRI technology, radiation delivery and the Company’s software to locate, target and track the position and shape of soft-tissue tumors while radiation is delivered.

