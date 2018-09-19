AXA (CS) Given a €22.00 Price Target at UBS Group

AXA (EPA:CS) received a €22.00 ($25.58) price target from UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, www.boersen-zeitung.de reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 3.51% from the stock’s previous close.

CS has been the subject of several other research reports. Societe Generale set a €30.00 ($34.88) price objective on shares of AXA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 7th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €27.00 ($31.40) price objective on shares of AXA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 7th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €27.90 ($32.44) price objective on shares of AXA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 15th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AXA in a research note on Wednesday, June 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €25.20 ($29.30) price objective on shares of AXA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €26.89 ($31.26).

Get AXA alerts:

CS stock opened at €22.80 ($26.51) on Monday. AXA has a one year low of €22.13 ($25.73) and a one year high of €27.69 ($32.20).

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: France, Europe, Asia, the United States, International, and Transversal and Central Holdings. The company offers a range of insurance products, including life and savings, property and casualty, and health.

Featured Article: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Receive News & Ratings for AXA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.