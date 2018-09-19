AVX Co. (AVX) Shares Bought by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of AVX Co. (NYSE:AVX) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,032,330 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,384 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in AVX were worth $16,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AVX. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in AVX during the first quarter worth about $156,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of AVX in the 1st quarter valued at about $161,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AVX in the 1st quarter valued at about $191,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of AVX in the 1st quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AVX in the 1st quarter valued at about $219,000. 24.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP John Lawing sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.23, for a total transaction of $101,150.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $175,110.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Peter Venuto sold 1,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.15, for a total value of $38,031.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $327,886.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 101,086 shares of company stock worth $1,957,042. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised AVX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. ValuEngine raised AVX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 5th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on AVX from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Citigroup raised AVX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 3rd.

NYSE AVX opened at $19.06 on Wednesday. AVX Co. has a 1-year low of $14.51 and a 1-year high of $21.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 23.83 and a beta of 1.04.

AVX (NYSE:AVX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.15. AVX had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 1.74%. The company had revenue of $454.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $412.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. AVX’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. analysts expect that AVX Co. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

AVX Profile

AVX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and resells various electronic components, interconnect devices, sensing and control devices, and related products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Electronic Components; Interconnect, Sensing and Control Devices; and Kyocera Electronic Devices Resale.

