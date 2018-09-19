Avis Budget Group Inc. (CAR) Stake Lessened by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in Avis Budget Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) by 12.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,883 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,849 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Avis Budget Group were worth $646,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 12,509.1% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 4,161 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 4,128 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Avis Budget Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $142,000. Chicago Equity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Avis Budget Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $219,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in Avis Budget Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $240,000. Finally, Delpha Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Avis Budget Group by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. Delpha Capital Management LLC now owns 5,315 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares during the period.

CAR stock opened at $33.52 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.18, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 1.92. Avis Budget Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.94 and a fifty-two week high of $50.88.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. Avis Budget Group had a return on equity of 63.08% and a net margin of 4.46%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Avis Budget Group Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

CAR has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Avis Budget Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. BidaskClub downgraded Avis Budget Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Avis Budget Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Northcoast Research raised Avis Budget Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Avis Budget Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.75.

In other Avis Budget Group news, Director Leonard S. Coleman, Jr. sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.63, for a total transaction of $450,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,999.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary services to businesses and consumers worldwide. It operates the Avis brand, a vehicle rental system with approximately 5,450 locations that supply rental cars to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget brand, a vehicle rental and other mobility solutions primarily focuses on the value-conscious segments of the industry; the Zipcar brand, a membership-based car sharing network; and the Budget Truck brand, a local and one-way truck rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 19,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 925 dealer-operated and 450 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States.

