AutoZone (AZO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $18.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $17.92 by $0.62, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.60 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 12.27% and a negative return on equity of 96.89%. AutoZone’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $15.27 earnings per share.

AZO stock opened at $732.76 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -3.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.03, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.87. AutoZone has a 1-year low of $533.00 and a 1-year high of $797.89.

In related news, insider Albert Saltiel sold 2,150 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $717.90, for a total value of $1,543,485.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,297 shares in the company, valued at $1,649,016.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Philip B. Daniele sold 740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $683.54, for a total transaction of $505,819.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $732,754.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on AZO. Argus dropped their price objective on shares of AutoZone to $820.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of AutoZone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AutoZone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $860.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $900.00 to $800.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of AutoZone from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $763.01.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. It offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. The company's products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, carburetors, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, thermostats, starters and alternators, and water pumps.

