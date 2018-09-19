Autoweb Inc (AUTO) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.14 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Autoweb Inc (NASDAQ:AUTO) will post earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Autoweb’s earnings. Autoweb posted earnings of $0.18 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 177.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Autoweb will report full year earnings of ($0.54) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.54) to ($0.53). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.03) to $0.03. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Autoweb.

Autoweb (NASDAQ:AUTO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The information services provider reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $29.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.93 million. Autoweb had a negative return on equity of 7.50% and a negative net margin of 61.64%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AUTO. Barrington Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Autoweb in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. ValuEngine raised shares of Autoweb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Autoweb from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.67.

In related news, insider Jared Robert Rowe purchased 13,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.64 per share, with a total value of $50,232.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 30.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kokino LLC increased its holdings in shares of Autoweb by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kokino LLC now owns 706,400 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,193,000 after buying an additional 16,400 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Autoweb by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 315,549 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $940,000 after purchasing an additional 31,534 shares in the last quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Autoweb by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. now owns 187,973 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 55,019 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Autoweb by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 146,841 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 21,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Autoweb in the 1st quarter valued at $380,000. 40.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AUTO traded down $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.28. The company had a trading volume of 55,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,352. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 1.37. Autoweb has a 12 month low of $2.88 and a 12 month high of $9.91.

Autoweb Company Profile

AutoWeb, Inc operates as a digital marketing company for the automotive industry in the United States. It assists automotive retail dealers and manufacturers to market and sell new and used vehicles to consumers through its programs. The company's products include new vehicle lead program, which allows consumers to submit requests for pricing and availability of specific makes and models; and used vehicle lead program, which allows consumers to search for used vehicles according to search parameters, such as price, make, model, mileage, year, and location of the vehicle.

