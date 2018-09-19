Autohome Inc (ATHM) Holdings Trimmed by Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI

Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI lessened its position in shares of Autohome Inc (NYSE:ATHM) by 23.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,510 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 8,238 shares during the quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI’s holdings in Autohome were worth $2,779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATHM. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Autohome during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,160,000. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Autohome by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 108,229 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,301,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Autohome by 99.8% during the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 42,844 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,683,000 after buying an additional 21,404 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in shares of Autohome by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 49,615 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,264,000 after buying an additional 10,506 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in shares of Autohome by 283.9% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 45,164 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,881,000 after buying an additional 33,400 shares during the period. 44.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ATHM traded up $3.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $79.54. The stock had a trading volume of 4,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 848,713. Autohome Inc has a 12 month low of $52.93 and a 12 month high of $119.50. The stock has a market cap of $9.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.12 and a beta of 1.97.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The information services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.03. Autohome had a return on equity of 27.64% and a net margin of 36.15%. The company had revenue of $282.43 million for the quarter. analysts anticipate that Autohome Inc will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ATHM. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Autohome from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Autohome from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Autohome in a research report on Wednesday, August 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.47.

Autohome Company Profile

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company, through its Websites, autohome.com.cn and che168.com, delivers comprehensive, independent, and interactive content to automobile buyers and owners, including company generated content, such as automobile-related articles and reviews, pricing trends in various local markets, photographs, video clips, and live streaming; automobile library, which comprises a range of specifications covering performance levels, dimensions, powertrains, vehicle bodies, interiors, safety, entertainment systems, and other features, as well as manufacturers' suggested retail prices; new and used automobile listings, and promotional information; and user generated content and forums.

