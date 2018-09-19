Atrion (ATRI) & Neurometrix (NURO) Financial Survey

Atrion (NASDAQ: NURO) and Neurometrix (NASDAQ:NURO) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, valuation and risk.

Risk & Volatility

Atrion has a beta of 0.6, suggesting that its share price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Neurometrix has a beta of 0.37, suggesting that its share price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Atrion and Neurometrix, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Atrion 0 0 0 0 N/A Neurometrix 0 0 1 0 3.00

Neurometrix has a consensus price target of $3.00, indicating a potential upside of 125.56%. Given Neurometrix’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Neurometrix is more favorable than Atrion.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Atrion and Neurometrix’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atrion $146.60 million 8.03 $36.59 million N/A N/A Neurometrix $17.09 million 0.57 -$12.85 million ($11.60) -0.11

Atrion has higher revenue and earnings than Neurometrix.

Dividends

Atrion pays an annual dividend of $5.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. Neurometrix does not pay a dividend. Atrion has raised its dividend for 15 consecutive years.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

61.1% of Atrion shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.0% of Neurometrix shares are held by institutional investors. 22.5% of Atrion shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.5% of Neurometrix shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Atrion and Neurometrix’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atrion 22.57% 17.99% 16.16% Neurometrix -27.12% -77.46% -45.31%

Summary

Atrion beats Neurometrix on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Atrion Company Profile

Atrion Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells products for fluid delivery, cardiovascular, and ophthalmology applications worldwide. Its fluid delivery products include valves that fill, hold, and release controlled amounts of fluids or gasses for use in various intubation, intravenous, catheter, and other applications in the anesthesia and oncology fields, as well as promote infection control in hospital and home healthcare environments. The company's cardiovascular products comprise MPS2 myocardial protection system that delivers fluids and medications, and mixes critical drugs, as well as controls temperature, pressure, and other variables; cardiac surgery vacuum relief valves; silicone vessel loops for retracting and occluding vessels; and inflation devices for balloon catheter dilation, stent deployment, and fluid dispensing, as well as products that are used in heart bypass surgery. Its ophthalmic products include specialized medical devices that disinfect contact lenses; and a line of balloon catheters, which are used for the treatment of nasolacrimal duct obstruction in children and adults. The company also manufactures instrumentation and associated disposables that measures the activated clotting time of blood; and a line of products designed for safe needle and scalpel blade containment. In addition, it manufactures inflation systems and valves used in marine and aviation safety products; components used in inflatable survival products and structures; one-way and two-way pressure relief valves that protect sensitive electronics; and other products during transport in other medical and non-medical applications. The company sells its products to physicians, hospitals, clinics, and other treatment centers, as well as other equipment manufacturers through direct sales personnel, independent sales representatives, and distributors. Atrion Corporation was founded in 1944 and is headquartered in Allen, Texas.

Neurometrix Company Profile

NeuroMetrix, Inc., a healthcare company, develops and markets products for the detection, diagnosis, and monitoring of peripheral nerve and spinal cord disorders. The company develops wearable neuro-stimulation therapeutic devices and point-of-care neuropathy diagnostic tests to address chronic health conditions, including chronic pain, sleep disorders, and diabetes. Its marketed products include Quell, a wearable device for relief of chronic intractable pain, such as nerve pain due to diabetes and lower back problems; DPNCheck, a test used to evaluate systemic neuropathies, such as diabetic peripheral neuropathy; ADVANCE system, a platform for the performance of traditional nerve conduction studies; and SENSUS, a pain therapy device based on transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation for relief of chronic intractable pain. The company offers its products to consumers, retail merchandisers, direct response TV promoters, health care professionals, managed care organizations, endocrinologists, podiatrists, physicians, neurologists, and physical medicine and rehabilitation centers, as well as primary care, internal medicine, orthopedic, hand, and neurosurgeons. It operates in the United States, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Mexico, and internationally. The company has a strategic collaboration with GlaxoSmithKline. NeuroMetrix, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

