Atkore International Group Inc (ATKR) Holdings Lifted by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Atkore International Group Inc (NYSE:ATKR) by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,169 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,056 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.08% of Atkore International Group worth $793,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ATKR. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Atkore International Group by 38.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,417,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,204,000 after purchasing an additional 677,442 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Atkore International Group by 2.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,920,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,115,000 after purchasing an additional 49,601 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Atkore International Group by 57.6% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,320,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,429,000 after purchasing an additional 482,392 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Atkore International Group by 151.1% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 894,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,747,000 after purchasing an additional 538,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Atkore International Group by 4.7% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 796,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,803,000 after purchasing an additional 35,575 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATKR opened at $25.95 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.18. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.43, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 2.25. Atkore International Group Inc has a 1 year low of $17.60 and a 1 year high of $28.67.

Atkore International Group (NYSE:ATKR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $498.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $444.77 million. Atkore International Group had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 56.38%. equities analysts predict that Atkore International Group Inc will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on ATKR shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Atkore International Group from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atkore International Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Atkore International Group to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Atkore International Group from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 30th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Atkore International Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.25.

In other Atkore International Group news, CEO John Patrick Williamson sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.64, for a total transaction of $2,564,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 328,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,419,791.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Kevin P. Fitzpatrick sold 228,036 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.79, for a total transaction of $5,653,012.44. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 136,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,378,430.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 617,360 shares of company stock worth $15,243,768 in the last three months. Insiders own 51.00% of the company’s stock.

Atkore International Group Company Profile

Atkore International Group Inc manufactures and distributes electrical raceway products in the United States and internationally. The company's electrical raceway products include electrical conduits and fittings, armored cable and fittings, cable trays and mounting systems, and fittings for the non-residential construction, renovation markets, and mechanical products and solutions (MP&S) for the construction, and industrial markets.

