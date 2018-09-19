athenahealth (ATHN) Price Target Cut to $140.00 by Analysts at MED

athenahealth (NASDAQ:ATHN) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at MED to $140.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the health services provider’s stock. MED’s target price suggests a potential upside of 3.50% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on athenahealth to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub raised athenahealth from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 3rd. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of athenahealth in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on athenahealth from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective (up previously from $134.00) on shares of athenahealth in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATHN opened at $135.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.16, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 2.62. athenahealth has a 52-week low of $111.61 and a 52-week high of $163.94.

athenahealth (NASDAQ:ATHN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The health services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $323.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $334.77 million. athenahealth had a return on equity of 14.71% and a net margin of 8.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that athenahealth will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parkside Investments LLC bought a new stake in athenahealth during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $318,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in athenahealth by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 3,029 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in athenahealth during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,607,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in athenahealth by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,565,845 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $726,608,000 after purchasing an additional 25,304 shares during the period. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new stake in athenahealth during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,880,000.

About athenahealth

athenahealth, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides network-based medical record, revenue cycle, patient engagement, care coordination, and population health services for medical groups and health systems. It offers athenaCollector, a network-enabled billing and practice management solution; athenaClinicals, an electronic health record for managing patient's clinical documentation; athenaCommunicator, an engagement and communication solution that provides an automated communication service between patients and provider practices for interactions outside the exam room; and athenaCoordinator for order transmission and care coordination services.

