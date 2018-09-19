athenahealth (ATHN) Price Target Cut to $140.00 by Analysts at MED

athenahealth (NASDAQ:ATHN) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at MED to $140.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the health services provider’s stock. MED’s target price suggests a potential upside of 3.50% from the company’s current price.
Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on athenahealth to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub raised athenahealth from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 3rd. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of athenahealth in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on athenahealth from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective (up previously from $134.00) on shares of athenahealth in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.57.
Shares of NASDAQ:ATHN opened at $135.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.16, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 2.62. athenahealth has a 52-week low of $111.61 and a 52-week high of $163.94.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parkside Investments LLC bought a new stake in athenahealth during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $318,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in athenahealth by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 3,029 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in athenahealth during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,607,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in athenahealth by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,565,845 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $726,608,000 after purchasing an additional 25,304 shares during the period. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new stake in athenahealth during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,880,000.
About athenahealth
athenahealth, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides network-based medical record, revenue cycle, patient engagement, care coordination, and population health services for medical groups and health systems. It offers athenaCollector, a network-enabled billing and practice management solution; athenaClinicals, an electronic health record for managing patient's clinical documentation; athenaCommunicator, an engagement and communication solution that provides an automated communication service between patients and provider practices for interactions outside the exam room; and athenaCoordinator for order transmission and care coordination services.
Read More: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained
Receive News & Ratings for athenahealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for athenahealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.