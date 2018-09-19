Assurant, Inc. (AIZ) Shares Bought by Natixis

Natixis lifted its position in shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) by 316.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 17,713 shares during the period. Natixis’ holdings in Assurant were worth $2,412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. USS Investment Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Assurant by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 310,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,175,000 after buying an additional 81,900 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Assurant during the 2nd quarter worth $414,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Assurant by 219.6% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 17,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,762,000 after buying an additional 11,700 shares during the last quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Assurant by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 82,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,538,000 after purchasing an additional 27,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in Assurant by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 70,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AIZ opened at $105.14 on Wednesday. Assurant, Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.34 and a 12-month high of $111.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.02 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.35. Assurant had a return on equity of 5.62% and a net margin of 6.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. analysts forecast that Assurant, Inc. will post 7.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 18th. Investors of record on Monday, August 27th were issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 24th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.28%.

AIZ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on Assurant in a report on Monday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $121.00 price target for the company. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Assurant to $129.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Assurant in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. UBS Group increased their price target on Assurant from $118.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Assurant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.75.

In other Assurant news, COO Gene Mergelmeyer sold 14,144 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.41, for a total value of $1,547,495.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher J. Pagano sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.49, for a total transaction of $128,112.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,825,839.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,215,394 shares of company stock valued at $122,995,608. 0.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Assurant Profile

Assurant, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides risk management solutions for housing and lifestyle markets in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Global Housing, Global Lifestyle, and Global Preneed. Its Global Housing segment provides lender-placed homeowners, manufactured housing, and flood insurance; renters insurance and related products; and mortgage solutions comprising property inspection and preservation, valuation and title, and other property risk management services.

