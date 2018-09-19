Associated Banc’s (ASB) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reissued their hold rating on shares of Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) in a report published on Tuesday morning. They currently have a $29.50 price objective on the bank’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on ASB. Robert W. Baird reissued a buy rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Associated Banc in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a hold rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Associated Banc in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Associated Banc from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 22nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $28.61.

NYSE ASB opened at $26.15 on Tuesday. Associated Banc has a one year low of $23.00 and a one year high of $29.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of 17.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.91.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $319.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $316.63 million. Associated Banc had a net margin of 20.00% and a return on equity of 9.10%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Associated Banc will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 4th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 31st. Associated Banc’s payout ratio is 39.47%.

In other Associated Banc news, insider Timothy J. Lau sold 19,834 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.08, for a total transaction of $556,938.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 69,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,940,271.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John A. Utz sold 2,341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.81, for a total transaction of $65,103.21. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44,725 shares in the company, valued at $1,243,802.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,675 shares of company stock valued at $1,135,267 over the last three months. 2.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASB. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Associated Banc by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,958,614 shares of the bank’s stock worth $371,721,000 after buying an additional 2,172,022 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Associated Banc by 174.0% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,615,197 shares of the bank’s stock worth $64,988,000 after buying an additional 1,660,733 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Associated Banc by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,850,419 shares of the bank’s stock worth $294,483,000 after buying an additional 1,088,186 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Associated Banc by 1,196.0% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 496,848 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,564,000 after buying an additional 458,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis raised its position in shares of Associated Banc by 151.7% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 700,525 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,124,000 after buying an additional 422,224 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.39% of the company’s stock.

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses primarily in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. Its Corporate and Commercial Specialty segment offers deposit and cash management solutions, such as commercial checking and interest-bearing deposit products, cash vault and night depository services, liquidity solutions, payables and receivables solutions, and information services; and lending solutions, including commercial loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate financing, construction loans, letters of credit, leasing, asset based lending, and loan syndications.

