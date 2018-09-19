ASML (ASML) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Monday.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on ASML. Mizuho started coverage on ASML in a research report on Monday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BidaskClub upgraded ASML from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded ASML from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $218.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on ASML in a research report on Tuesday, June 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Friday, June 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ASML has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $213.83.

Shares of ASML stock opened at $186.57 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The company has a market cap of $78.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.06. ASML has a twelve month low of $160.95 and a twelve month high of $221.66.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 22.51% and a net margin of 23.86%. The business’s revenue was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that ASML will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASML. Smithfield Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of ASML during the second quarter worth approximately $104,000. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ASML during the first quarter worth approximately $114,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ASML during the first quarter worth approximately $115,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of ASML during the second quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ASML during the first quarter worth approximately $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.67% of the company’s stock.

About ASML

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography related systems primarily in the Netherlands, the United States, and Asia. It sells three categories of products, including DUV lithography, EUV lithography, and Holistic lithography solutions.

