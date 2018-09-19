Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc (APAM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $211.90 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc (NYSE:APAM) will report sales of $211.90 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Artisan Partners Asset Management’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $211.70 million to $212.10 million. Artisan Partners Asset Management reported sales of $204.60 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Artisan Partners Asset Management will report full-year sales of $852.75 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $852.10 million to $853.40 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $899.50 million per share, with estimates ranging from $882.80 million to $916.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Artisan Partners Asset Management.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The asset manager reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.01. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a return on equity of 181.69% and a net margin of 10.30%. The company had revenue of $212.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. Bank of America raised their target price on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.20.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Artisan Partners Asset Management in the 1st quarter valued at $101,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 107,760.0% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,393 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 5,388 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Artisan Partners Asset Management in the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. bought a new position in Artisan Partners Asset Management in the 2nd quarter valued at $224,000. Finally, New England Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Artisan Partners Asset Management in the 2nd quarter valued at $250,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management stock traded up $0.95 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $33.30. 222,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 345,646. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 13.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.76. Artisan Partners Asset Management has a 52 week low of $29.55 and a 52 week high of $41.45.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 17th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 16th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.21%. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 99.59%.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Company Profile

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

