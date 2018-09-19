Array Biopharma (ARRY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Guggenheim

Investment analysts at Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Array Biopharma (NASDAQ:ARRY) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on ARRY. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Array Biopharma to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target (up from $24.00) on shares of Array Biopharma in a research report on Sunday, June 24th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price target on Array Biopharma from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. BidaskClub raised Array Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Array Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARRY opened at $14.67 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of -20.10 and a beta of 1.13. Array Biopharma has a 52-week low of $9.98 and a 52-week high of $20.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 4.71 and a current ratio of 4.71.

Array Biopharma (NASDAQ:ARRY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $35.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.73 million. Array Biopharma had a negative net margin of 84.79% and a negative return on equity of 80.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.17) earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Array Biopharma will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Kyle Lefkoff sold 50,000 shares of Array Biopharma stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.45, for a total transaction of $872,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 42,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $745,464. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Victor Sandor sold 9,687 shares of Array Biopharma stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.38, for a total value of $148,986.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 328,404 shares of company stock worth $5,655,541. 3.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARRY. Farallon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Array Biopharma during the first quarter worth about $50,510,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Array Biopharma by 127.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,578,476 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $60,048,000 after buying an additional 2,006,894 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Array Biopharma by 64.4% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,610,740 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,808,000 after buying an additional 1,022,370 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Array Biopharma by 6.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,919,696 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $283,912,000 after buying an additional 970,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in Array Biopharma by 84.1% during the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,999,490 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,551,000 after buying an additional 913,479 shares in the last quarter. 92.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Array BioPharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule drugs to treat patients with cancer and other diseases in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It provides BRAFTOVITM (encorafenib) capsules in combination with MEKTOVI (binimetinib) tablets for the treatment of patients with unresectable or metastatic melanoma with a BRAF mutation.

