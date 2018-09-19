Ark Restaurants Corp to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 (ARKR)

Ark Restaurants Corp (NASDAQ:ARKR) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 28th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the restaurant operator on Friday, October 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 27th.

Ark Restaurants has increased its dividend by an average of 10.1% per year over the last three years.

Get Ark Restaurants alerts:

ARKR stock opened at $22.31 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $77.39 million, a PE ratio of 21.24 and a beta of 0.27. Ark Restaurants has a fifty-two week low of $20.20 and a fifty-two week high of $29.49.

Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 13th. The restaurant operator reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $44.80 million during the quarter. Ark Restaurants had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 3.12%.

Separately, TheStreet raised Ark Restaurants from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd.

About Ark Restaurants

Ark Restaurants Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates restaurants and bars in the United States. As of September 30, 2017, it owned and/or operated 20 restaurants and bars, including 5 facilities located in New York City; 2 in Washington, DC; 5 in Las Vegas, Nevada; 3 in Atlantic City, New Jersey; 1 in the Faneuil Hall Marketplace in Boston, Massachusetts; 2 on the east coast of Florida; and 2 on the gulf coast of Alabama.

Read More: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Receive News & Ratings for Ark Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ark Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.