Arista Networks Inc (ANET) Position Trimmed by Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec decreased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET) by 63.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,500 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Arista Networks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new position in Arista Networks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Signet Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in Arista Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Arista Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in Arista Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.71% of the company’s stock.

ANET has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $303.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a $303.00 price target on Arista Networks and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 29th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 price target on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Friday, August 3rd. DA Davidson upped their price target on Arista Networks from $300.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Argus upped their price target on Arista Networks to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Arista Networks has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $280.59.

Shares of ANET opened at $267.16 on Wednesday. Arista Networks Inc has a 1 year low of $177.92 and a 1 year high of $313.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $20.30 billion, a PE ratio of 57.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.45.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.43. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 28.51% and a net margin of 28.07%. The business had revenue of $519.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $509.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. Arista Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts expect that Arista Networks Inc will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Nikos Theodosopoulos sold 110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.27, for a total transaction of $30,059.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $566,488.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.37, for a total value of $2,963,070.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $496,987.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 216,737 shares of company stock valued at $64,754,382 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 24.95% of the company’s stock.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc provides cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of its extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

