Argent Trust Co Raises Stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc (FCX)

Argent Trust Co boosted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX) by 281.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,511 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,742 shares during the quarter. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCX. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC increased its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 243.2% in the second quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 8,665 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 6,140 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 165.5% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 9,015 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 5,619 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the second quarter valued at about $172,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the second quarter valued at about $175,000. Finally, Marshwinds Advisory Co. bought a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the second quarter valued at about $178,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock opened at $14.01 on Wednesday. Freeport-McMoRan Inc has a 1 year low of $12.18 and a 1 year high of $20.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The natural resource company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 24.01% and a net margin of 14.87%. The company had revenue of $5.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 28th. Clarkson Capital downgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 29th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.81.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in the United States, Indonesia, Peru, and Chile. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde and El Abra mines in South America.

