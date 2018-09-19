Argent Trust Co Invests $1.07 Million in Valero Energy Co. (VLO) Stock

Argent Trust Co purchased a new position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 9,676 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,072,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VLO. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Valero Energy in the 1st quarter worth $408,000. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 61.8% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 22,102 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,050,000 after acquiring an additional 8,446 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 18,261 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $362,000. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,455,000. Institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Stephen M. Waters sold 1,000 shares of Valero Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.76, for a total transaction of $116,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 4th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $128.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.59.

Shares of VLO stock opened at $115.33 on Wednesday. Valero Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $71.56 and a 12-month high of $126.98. The stock has a market cap of $50.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.25, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.17. Valero Energy had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 12.06%. The firm had revenue of $31.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.56 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 6.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 7th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 6th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.52%.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities. It produces conventional and premium gasolines, gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB), diesel fuels, low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels, CARB diesel, other distillates, jet fuels, asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products.

