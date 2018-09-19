Argent Trust Co Grows Position in Humana Inc (HUM)

Argent Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) by 135.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,931 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,264 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Humana were worth $1,170,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sun Life Financial INC grew its holdings in shares of Humana by 120.7% during the second quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 373 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Humana during the first quarter worth about $113,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Humana by 2,984.6% during the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 401 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Humana by 448.7% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 417 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Humana during the second quarter worth about $198,000. 92.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Humana alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HUM. Cowen began coverage on Humana in a report on Monday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $372.00 price target on the stock. Barclays began coverage on Humana in a report on Thursday, September 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $370.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Humana from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. Argus raised their price target on Humana to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price objective on Humana from $355.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $335.68.

Shares of HUM opened at $335.99 on Wednesday. Humana Inc has a twelve month low of $231.90 and a twelve month high of $339.88. The company has a market capitalization of $46.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The insurance provider reported $3.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.79 by $0.17. Humana had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 2.48%. The company had revenue of $14.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.49 EPS. analysts expect that Humana Inc will post 14.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 27th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.08%.

In other news, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.66, for a total transaction of $5,915,880.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 71,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,362,796.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Cynthia H. Zipperle sold 4,886 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.89, for a total value of $1,572,754.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,284 shares of company stock worth $13,147,715 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Humana Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Retail; Group and Specialty; Healthcare Services; and Individual Commercial. The Retail segment offers Medicare and supplemental benefit plans to individuals or through group accounts.

Featured Article: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE), For Valuing Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM).

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.