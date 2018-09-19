Argent Trust Co Buys New Position in Broadcom Inc (AVGO)

Argent Trust Co bought a new stake in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,128 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,002,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom in the second quarter valued at $104,000. Zions Bancorporation bought a new stake in Broadcom in the second quarter valued at $109,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in Broadcom in the second quarter valued at $109,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new stake in Broadcom in the second quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services bought a new stake in Broadcom in the second quarter valued at $126,000. Institutional investors own 84.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. ValuEngine upgraded Broadcom from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target (down from $330.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, September 7th. Longbow Research lowered Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Finally, MKM Partners lowered their price target on Broadcom to $255.00 in a report on Friday, September 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Broadcom currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $290.71.

In related news, SVP Bryan Ingram sold 20,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.31, for a total transaction of $5,026,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 80,000 shares of company stock worth $18,078,200. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $239.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $97.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.76, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.95. Broadcom Inc has a 52-week low of $197.46 and a 52-week high of $285.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $4.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.06 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 28.54% and a net margin of 58.18%. Broadcom’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.10 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc will post 18.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.75 per share. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 18th. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 48.95%.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

Read More: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.