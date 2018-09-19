Aramark (ARMK) Stake Lessened by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,972 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,616 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Aramark were worth $3,599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ARMK. MANA Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aramark by 23.5% in the first quarter. MANA Advisors LLC now owns 7,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Aramark by 7.9% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 21,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,000 after acquiring an additional 1,567 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Aramark by 49.0% during the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 1,690 shares in the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in Aramark by 6.3% during the second quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 31,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in Aramark by 1.9% during the first quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 104,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,115,000 after buying an additional 1,935 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ARMK opened at $42.81 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $10.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.19 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74. Aramark has a 52-week low of $36.28 and a 52-week high of $46.09.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.92 billion. Aramark had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 17.37%. equities research analysts predict that Aramark will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 16th were issued a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 15th. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.73%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ARMK shares. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Aramark from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aramark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Aramark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Aramark from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, June 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Aramark from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.88.

In other news, EVP Stephen R. Reynolds sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.33, for a total value of $619,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,058 shares in the company, valued at $1,944,907.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Aramark Company Profile

Aramark provides food, facilities, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Food and Support Services North America, Food and Support Services International, Uniform and Career Apparel.

