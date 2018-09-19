Apple Inc. (AAPL) Position Raised by Greenline Partners LLC

Greenline Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 65,406 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,819 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for approximately 3.6% of Greenline Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Greenline Partners LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $10,974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marcus Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 6.8% in the first quarter. Marcus Capital LLC now owns 4,342 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $729,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Apple by 0.5% in the first quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. now owns 51,711 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $8,676,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. TLP Group LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 25.3% in the first quarter. TLP Group LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 3.6% in the first quarter. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC now owns 8,222 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chemical Bank increased its position in shares of Apple by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Chemical Bank now owns 92,548 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $15,662,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. 58.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $245.00 price target (up previously from $232.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 price objective (up previously from $230.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, September 3rd. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective (up previously from $220.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. Finally, Cascend Securities lifted their price objective on Apple from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $217.53.

In other news, insider Johny Srouji sold 14,140 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.98, for a total value of $3,039,817.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 68,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,683,563.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Craig Federighi sold 47,796 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.50, for a total value of $9,917,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 412,571 shares in the company, valued at $85,608,482.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 378,400 shares of company stock worth $81,052,754 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $218.24 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $149.16 and a 12-month high of $229.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,100.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.32.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The iPhone maker reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.16. Apple had a return on equity of 43.50% and a net margin of 21.98%. The firm had revenue of $53.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.67 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers to consumers, and small and mid-sized businesses; and education, enterprise, and government customers worldwide. The company also sells related software, services, accessories, networking solutions, and third-party digital content and applications.

